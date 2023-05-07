Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.33 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average is $181.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

