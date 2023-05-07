Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 309,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 96,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

