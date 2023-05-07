Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NUDM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

