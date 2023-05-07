Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,910 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

