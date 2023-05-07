CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $513,825.84 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,933.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00289921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00547991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00065656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00405446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

