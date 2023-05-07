Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

