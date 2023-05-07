Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 13.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

BABA traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,527,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755,240. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

