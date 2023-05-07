Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.