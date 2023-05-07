Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $46.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprout Social by 83.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 96.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

