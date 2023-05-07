Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after buying an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,001,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 430,834 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 261,683 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

