Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.