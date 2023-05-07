Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

