Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,271.19% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.96 on Friday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $10,792,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.