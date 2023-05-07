Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,271.19% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.96 on Friday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
