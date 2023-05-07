CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
