CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

