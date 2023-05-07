CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of CDW worth $111,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Trading Up 1.3 %

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

