CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $56.72 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $56.72 million and $4.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,831.83 or 0.99982619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07067248 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,415,535.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.