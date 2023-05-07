Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.