Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Trading Down 10.8 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
