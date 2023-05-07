Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $466.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

