Citigroup Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £156

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from £150 ($187.41) to £156 ($194.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.24) to £161.16 ($201.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($201.15) to £164 ($204.90) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15,702.29.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $98.34 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

