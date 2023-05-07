City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $14.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

