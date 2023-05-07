Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $61.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $252,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 68.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

