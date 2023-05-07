Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Volume Hits $356,487.63

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $356,487.63 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,891,013 coins and its circulating supply is 245,222,391 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

