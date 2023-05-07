Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
