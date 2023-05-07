Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

