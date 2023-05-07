Coin98 Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $100.24 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009459 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.