Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $20,560,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 119,827 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $11,142,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

