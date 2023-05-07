Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 24th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,623 shares of company stock worth $83,925. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Read More
