Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 24th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAN. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,623 shares of company stock worth $83,925. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.