Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 303.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 112.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

