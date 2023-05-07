Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adeia and Liberty Broadband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty Broadband 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Adeia currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.18%. Liberty Broadband has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Liberty Broadband.

This table compares Adeia and Liberty Broadband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 1.74 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.51 Liberty Broadband $975.00 million 12.02 $1.26 billion $6.65 12.05

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Broadband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Liberty Broadband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% Liberty Broadband 104.48% 11.84% 6.72%

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Adeia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.