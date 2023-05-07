Comparing Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.84 $37.00 million $0.36 13.64 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $541.75 billion 0.01 $863.23 million $0.81 6.79

Risk & Volatility

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 9.62% 469.07% 5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Partner Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Partner Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides mobile cellular voice and data communication services; automatic roaming services; My MTS service app; SMS P2P, A2P, MMS, and application MTS connect; mobile internet; and GSM, GPRS, and EDGE services, as well as Voice platform, natural language understanding and processing platform, and video surveillance as a service platform. In addition, it offers banking and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

