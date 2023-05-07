Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.90

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.90 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.99). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 479.50 ($5.99), with a volume of 88,407 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,744.19%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($60,719.64). Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

