ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

