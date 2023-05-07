Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

