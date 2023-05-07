Contrasting Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A TFS Financial $433.14 million 7.72 $74.57 million $0.29 41.14

Volatility and Risk

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A TFS Financial 15.20% 4.40% 0.51%

Summary

TFS Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

