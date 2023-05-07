Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 191,172 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,172 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 19.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.