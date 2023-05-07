Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.79

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.79 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 59.59 ($0.74). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 183,942 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £160.10 million, a PE ratio of 646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.