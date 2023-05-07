Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.