Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average of $236.30.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

