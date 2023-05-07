Credit Suisse Group Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.33. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.