Credit Suisse Group Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $490.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $427.81 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $434.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day moving average of $354.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

