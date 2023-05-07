Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

