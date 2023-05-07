Creditcoin One Day Volume Hits $28.82 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $81.77 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003427 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

