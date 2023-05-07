Critical Contrast: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.80 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.25 Medigus $42.68 million 0.13 $6.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Medigus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.79%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Medigus.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Medigus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

