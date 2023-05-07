Cronos 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.33 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $10.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

