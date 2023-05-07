Cronos Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $10.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

