CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

