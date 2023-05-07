Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

