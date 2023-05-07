CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $18.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Shares of CVRX stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
