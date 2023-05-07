DA Davidson Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $117.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

About AppFolio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.