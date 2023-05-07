DA Davidson Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $117.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.
AppFolio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
