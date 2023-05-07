Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data Knights Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 726 1300 28 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 5.36, meaning that their average share price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 358.00 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.76 billion $83.77 million 26.03

Data Knights Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.49% -12.43% -7.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

