Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 8,548,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,436. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.28.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Datadog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

